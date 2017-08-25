A family member and a friend contacted police Friday morning at 6 a.m. with information that helped officers identify the boy and locate his parents.
The boy is one of five children living in the household whose ages range from 11 months to 14-years-old.. Police say they were taken in by child protective services.
Acting Staff Sgt. Jerrid Maze said the parents said they weren't aware the boy was missing.
"They're at a park that's nearby and it isn't uncommon for them to spend most of the day outside and at the park."
Maze said drugs appear to be an issue in the boy's home and that conditions were "unfavourable for children to live in."