Police say charges are pending against the parents of a four-year-old boy after he was found wandering the streets near his home in southeast Edmonton Thursday afternoon.



Police say he was discovered walking alone on the street near Knottwood Road E. and 13th Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. They say the child was sunburned and had likely been outside about 12 hours.

A family member and a friend contacted police Friday morning at 6 a.m. with information that helped officers identify the boy and locate his parents.

The boy is one of five children living in the household whose ages range from 11 months to 14-years-old.. Police say they were taken in by child protective services.

Acting Staff Sgt. Jerrid Maze said the parents said they weren't aware the boy was missing.