Police say charges are pending against the parents of a four-year-old boy after he was found wandering the streets near his home in southeast Edmonton  Thursday afternoon.
 
Police say he was discovered walking alone on the street near Knottwood Road E. and 13th Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. They say the child was sunburned and had likely been outside about 12 hours. 

A family member and a friend contacted police Friday morning at 6 a.m. with information that helped officers identify the boy and locate his parents.

The boy is one of five children living in the household whose ages range from 11 months to 14-years-old.. Police say they were taken in by child protective services.

Acting Staff Sgt. Jerrid Maze said the parents said they weren't aware the boy was missing. 

"Speaking with the parents, we learned this is pretty much a common place event where the children are out," he said at a media availability Friday morning.  

"They're at a park that's nearby and it isn't uncommon for them to spend most of the day outside and at the park."

Maze said drugs appear to be an issue in the boy's home and that conditions were "unfavourable for children to live in."