Some policies of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission "were not followed" for the June boxing match that resulted in the death of fighter Tim Hague, a report released Thursday shows.

For instance, rather than following commission policy, minimum medical suspensions for single-bout injuries have been based on the medical opinions of the ringside physicians rather than following commission rules, the report found.

"As a result, it is possible for a contestant to receive a suspension that does not meet ECSC minimum requirements per its policies," the report says.

The independent, third-party review into the events surrounding Hague's death was commissioned by the City of Edmonton and its combative sports commission. The review was not conducted to make findings of fault or legal responsibility.

Hague died on June 18, 2017, two days after competing in a sanctioned match in Edmonton.

The report makes 18 recommendations to strengthen oversight of combative sports and improve fighter safety. It recommends that a provincial commission be set up to oversee combative sports in Alberta. Other recommendations deal with medical suspensions, qualifications of officials, and licensing and permitting of promoters and contestants.

The report, by advisory firm MNP LLP, found that the chief medical officer, weigh-in physician and ringside physician for Edmonton combative sports events are not provided with a fighter's fight and medical suspension history when they review the results of medical tests, or when they examine a fighter at the weigh-in or after a bout.

"As a result, the assessment of whether a fighter has sustained two or three knockouts or technical knockouts due to head blows within a prescribed time period, and the imposition of extended medical suspensions, does not appear to be occurring following a bout."

Administration and the commission will review the recommendations. Administration will report back to a city council committee meeting in January with results of a review of the recommendations.

'Nothing can bring Tim back'

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said council will take the recommendations seriously.

"We cannot and should not forget that a young man lost his life," Iveson said in a statement. "My heart goes out to the Hague family as they also review this report. I know nothing can bring Tim back to them but what we can do is ensure we improve policies and practices to prevent similar tragedies."

Iveson expects the report to be discussed at the community and public services committee meeting Jan. 15.

Last week, the city imposed a moratorium on combative sports until Dec. 31, 2018 or until city council provides further direction.

"January will be council's first chance to come together to discuss the findings of the report, ask questions of both administration and speakers and determine any future steps related to our decision for a moratorium on combative sports," Iveson said.

Rob Smyth, Edmonton's deputy city manager of citizen services,will speak to reporters about the report Thursday afternoon.