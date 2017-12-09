The City of Edmonton's temporary ban on combative sports may ruin careers and businesses for good, promoters and trainers say.

The temporary moratorium, approved unanimously by city council Friday, prevents new licences or event permits from being issued for any combative sports competition until at least Dec. 31, 2018. The temporary ban went into effect Saturday.

"It's ridiculous," KO Boxing president Melanie Lubovac said Friday. "I don't even have the words to say what I feel."

The moratorium is a response to the investigation launched by an independent third party after the death of professional boxer Tim Hague in June.

The ban includes boxing, wrestling, full-contact karate, kickboxing and any other sport where opponents can strike parts of the body.

Lubovac heard the news over the phone from the city's combative sports commission hours before KO Boxing's Friday event at the city's Shaw Conference Centre. The event went on as planned Friday night.

President and matchmaker of Unified Mixed Martial Arts Sunny Sareen says his event, slated for Dec. 15, is cancelled. (John Shypitka/CBC)

Ban threatens future of boxing in Edmonton

Unlike Lubovac, Sunny Sareen's Dec. 15 event wasn't permitted to go ahead. The president and matchmaker of Unified Mixed Martial Arts said he found out about the moratorium Friday at noon.

Sareen had been in contact with the city, working on getting proper licences ahead of the event, he said. He thought he had Friday to put the rest of the paperwork through. He said the city wouldn't accept the last-minute paperwork, so he had to cancel his event with a week's notice.

"I'm extremely frustrated with everything," Sareen said Friday. "No remorse, no nothing."

He said he lost $32,000 worth of fees and ticket sales for the sold-out event. But Sareen's not throwing in the towel — he'll be filing an injunction against the city's decision as early as this weekend, he said.

Even if the ban is lifted sooner than next year, Sareen said he might consider moving his business elsewhere.

"The city's made money off of us for the last eight years," he said. "How can they just call us a week in advance and just say 'your event's cancelled?'"

KO Boxing president Melanie Lubovac says the moratorium is a blow to the Edmonton boxing community. (John Shypitka/CBC)

Lubovac said she believes the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which currently sanctions the city's combative sports, is one of the safest in the country.

"We're not doing it in some basement with people fighting and doing unsanctioned events," she said. "Would they cancel hockey, football, soccer, baseball, any other professional sport?"

The future of boxing in Edmonton is unclear, but Lubovac said the bell may have rung for the last time at Friday's fight.

'It's about the athletes'

Although the ban affects their businesses, Sareen and Lubovac agree city council's new legislation hurts the fighters the most.

"It's not about the money at this point. It's about the athletes," Sareen said. "I have 18 guys that have been training for three months that were competing next week."

Tim Hague is shown at a 2009 UFC weigh-in. Hague died as a result of injuries from a boxing match that took place on June 16 in Edmonton. A moratorium has been put in place by the city, stopping all combative sports. (Neil Davidson/Canadian Press)

If fighters wants to continue practising, they'll have to relocate to a city that offers proper training and facilities, Sareen said.

Another option is to create a commission to regulate combative sports in one of Edmonton's suburbs, Lubovac said. However, there are no venues big enough outside the downtown core to hold bleachers, a boxing ring and thousands of fans for a fight.

Ban on until further notice

When former Canadian heavyweight champion Ken Lakusta heard the news, he said it was an outright attack on the men and women earning their living in the ring.

"These are guys that box, they didn't make a mistake except going to get their licences," Lakusta said. "They're trying to take their livelihood away."

'They're trying to take their livelihood away.' - Ken Lakusta , former Canadian heavyweight champion

Mayor Don Iveson said Friday the ban will remain until council provides further direction.

The city had been working with other municipalities long before Hague's death to establish a formal provincial commission. Municipal leaders in Alberta passed a resolution in November to ask the province to regulate combative sports.

Several municipalities tried to advocate for the commission in 2013, including the City of Edmonton and the City of Red Deer, but the provincial government did not respond.

Alberta and New Brunswick are the only provinces in Canada without a provincial body to oversee combative sports.

