The City of Edmonton has selected an independent reviewer to investigate the June death of MMA boxer Tim Hague.

MNP LLP, a Canadian accounting and business consulting firm, was chosen after the city sought proposals from companies interested in leading the investigation. An independent adviser was also hired to review the scope of the work.

Hague died two days after fighting Adam Braidwood on June 16. The fight was sanctioned by the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission.

"The review will examine the relevant facts pertaining to the boxing match and will identify any recommendations to improve safety at future combative sports events," the city said in a news release.

"Given the high importance of this matter, we have to take the time needed to ensure the review process is fair and objective," Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of citizen services, said in the release.

The announcement came after Hague's family spoke out on social media last week questioning the delay in selecting an independent reviewer.

The review is scheduled to begin immediately and is expected to be completed in the fall.