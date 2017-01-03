Ryan Ford is six weeks from the biggest fight of his career.

On Feb. 17 in Singapore, the Edmonton boxer will take on New Zealand's former national champion, Sam Rapira, for the UBO (Universal Boxing Organization's) light-heavyweight title.

"I believe this is going to be my toughest test," said Ford, who trains at the Avenue Boxing Club in Edmonton.

"He's going to be a tough challenge, but I believe he hasn't fought anyone like me. And I'm going to be putting the work in day in and day out. I'll be ready, so when he sees me they're going to understand why they call me the real deal."

MMA fighter Sheldon Wescott and boxer Ryan Ford talk strategy at Complete Fitness and Martial Arts. (CBC News)

Ford's dad is former Canadian lightweight champion Al Ford, so he comes from boxing bloodlines.

"It's in my blood, 100 percent," he said. "There's fighters who become fighters and there's fighters who are born fighters. And I believe I was born a fighter."

MMA fighter to the boxing ring

Fight fans will likely remember Ford from his time in mixed martial arts.

He spent nine years in the cage and ended his career with a 22-5 record. Ford was instrumental in bringing some major fights to Edmonton and had a big following in the MMA scene.

"When I fought mixed martial arts I brought the Word Series of Fighting from the USA down here. I filled the EXPO Centre when I fought Jake Shields. So, you know, the sky's the limit for me. Anything can happen, and I'm one punch away from making it happen."

Since Ford made the switch to the boxing ring, his style and record (9-0 with 5 knockouts) have attracted the attention of fans and boxing promoters alike.

Now he's set to take on Rapira, who has a 15-3 record with 10 knockouts.

Ford recently spent six months in Thailand, and fought there twice.

"My first fight was against the Thai Olympic gold medallist in boxing," he said. "I was able to stop him in the fourth round. And then my second fight in Thailand was against a guy from Malaysia, who I believe was the national Malaysian boxing champion. And I was able to knock him out in the first round. The promoter saw something there and thought they'd give me the opportunity to win this belt."

Edmonton boxing back on the map

Ford hopes his recent success will help re-establish the sport of boxing in Edmonton, back to the way it used to be in the 1980s and '90s, when boxers like Scotty "The Bulldog" Olsen and Ken Lakusta routinely made headlines.

He also hopes his success in Asia and a win on Feb. 17 would give him a shot at some North American titles back home.

"I win this title and it moves me up in the world rankings," he said. "It puts my name in the rankings of WBC, WBA, WBO, all these North American titles that bring in those big paydays.

"I want to be that guy here in Edmonton that brings in the big fights. I want to be the first fighter to fight in that Rogers arena for boxing."

Ford will continue training this week in Edmonton, sparring with the likes of UFC fighter Sheldon Westcott, who competes in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Sunday, he heads to Montreal, where he'll train for five weeks at Grant Brothers Boxing. There he will train and spar with former world champion Lucien Bute, Canadian champion Shakeel Phinn, upcoming star Dario Bredicien, and Canadian champion Francis Lafrenier, boxers he hopes will help get him tuned up for Singapore.

"There's so many guys that have been in this game longer than I have that push me to become a better fighter. And that's where I need to be. If you're always in your comfort zone, you really don't get better. So, I take myself out of my comfort zone where the guys are better than me, and that only makes me better."