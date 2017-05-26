Talk about the Labatt Blues!

Thieves broke into a south Edmonton holding yard earlier this month and made off with $160,000 worth of beer destined, perhaps, for thirsty Roughrider fans.

Could it have been pilfered Pilsner?

This white 2008 Freightliner was recovered two days after the break-in. (Edmonton Police Service)

Police didn't actually say what kind of beer was taken. What they did say was that someone called at about 11 p.m. on May 3 to report a break-and-enter at a southeast Edmonton holding yard.

"Upon further investigation, police determined that two semi-trucks with trailers were stolen from the yard at approximately 7 p.m. that same evening," police said in a news release Friday.

"Both trailers reportedly contained large volumes of beer destined for Saskatchewan."

Two days later, on May 5, officers found the semi-trucks and trailers in an industrial area near 56th Avenue and 67th Street.

This white trailer was emptied during the big beer heist earlier this month. (Edmonton Police Service)

"Unfortunately, the trailers were empty," police said.

Police recovered a white 2008 Freightliner and a burgundy 2009 Freightliner. Each was attached to a trailer, one burgundy with a large white decal and one white with a large burgundy decal.

To help them crack the case, police released "mug shots" of one truck and one trailer.