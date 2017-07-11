A Japanese restaurant in Edmonton has landed on a list of best loos in Canada.

Dorinku Izakaya, which translates to "drink" in Japanese, is a Tokyo street-food-inspired bar and kitchen on Whyte Avenue.

After a few sake bombs, guests can stroll down a hallway lined with Anime figurines to the bathroom, which has a serene vibe with dark wood panels and bright green light fixtures.

But it's the focus on hygiene that landed the bathroom in the top five finalists on the Cintas Canada's Best Restroom contest — the throne itself is actually a bidet, and after using the touchless faucets, guests can further freshen up with complimentary mouthwash.

This fancy washroom at Dorinku on Whyte Avenue was praised for taking hygiene to the next level. (Supplied)

Dorinku is the only lavish lavatory in Alberta to have made the top five. Other finalists this year include the Bayview Shopping Centre in Toronto, New City Gas Night Club and the Renaissance Hotel in Montreal, and the Spring Grill House Restaurant in Hamilton.

Finalist were chosen based on cleanliness, appearance, innovation, functionality and unique design.

Last year, the surprisingly stunning Esso Super Station in Whitecourt, Alta. took the title of best restroom in Canada. The washroom caught voters' attention with its pendant chandeliers and gleaming slabs of marble tile.

Voting in this year's best bathroom contest is open until Sept. 8.