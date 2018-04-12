Edmonton police investigate attempted abduction of Grade 6 girl from north-side school

Edmonton police are looking for a vehicle driven by a man they suspect tried to abduct a young girl outside a north-side school.

Around noon on Tuesday, four Grade 6 girls were on the grounds of Florence Hallock School, 16437 87th St., when a man reportedly waved at them from inside a parked truck.

The man got out of the truck, approached one of the girls and grabbed her hand, police said in a news release.

The girl broke free from the man and he drove off.

The four students reported the incident to a school staff member, who took a cell-phone video of the truck in motion.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, about five-foot-nine, with an average build and a short white or grey beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a dark-coloured shirt or vest with green sleeves.

The vehicle he was driving was described as a dirty black truck with a crew cab and a short box.

Investigators are working with school staff and are asking anyone with more information about the suspect to contact them.