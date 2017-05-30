When Spencer Sekyer looked into getting his driveway paved, he talked to neighbours, looked at online reviews and eventually settled on a company called Edmonton Asphalt Services.

"Great online presence, great reviews," Sekyer said about the company he hired to pave the large U-shaped driveway on his acreage just south of Sherwood Park.

"I did my due diligence; I went and contacted a couple of other places that he had done," said Sekyer, adding that one neighbour who lives within a two-minute drive of his place also gave him the thumbs-up on the company.

The $24,000 deal was signed on Sept. 9, 2016 and Ryan Over, owner of Edmonton Asphalt Services, got started on the job.

Sekyer says Over spent three days on his property doing the work, but soon after the asphalt was laid, there were problems.

'He acknowledged it wasn't a great job'

"I wasn't happy when the job was initially done," Sekyer said.

When Over examined the finished product, "he acknowledged it wasn't a great job," Sekyer added.

"The seams are pretty brutal; they're really rough, lots of rough patches. I've subsequently learned that's because his asphalt was too cold when he laid it on. [He] didn't do a proper job, but even then I was willing to work with him."

That was before the snow arrived last fall. Sekyer said he was told the company would fix the asphalt in the spring.

Then in April, Sekyer realized his problems were bigger than he had first thought.

"So now we've got large portions of the driveway that are already right down to the gravel and it's not even a year old," he said.

The website for Edmonton Asphalt Services. (Edmonton Asphalt Services)

"Initially, I wasn't happy. But what precipitated us to go to the next step was the gravel coming through … there's gravel right on the surface."

To get a second opinion on the work, Sekyer consulted two independent contractors.

He said both told him the asphalt wasn't at the right temperature when it was laid, resulting in the rough patches throughout his new driveway.

Weeds growing through the asphalt (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

"I wanted to get an idea from the industry on what I should expect and both of them said the exact same thing — that I'm going to have to lay [new asphalt] over this," said Sekyer.

Frank Wilkinson, co-owner of Go Asphalt, quoted Sekyer at $16,500 to resurface the entire driveway and fix the job. He also recommended that Sekyer not allow Edmonton Asphalt Services back on his property, Sekyer said.

"I was the guy who said that," confirmed Wilkinson, who has been operating Go Asphalt for five years.

Brad Stone, the other contractor Sekyer asked for an opinion, works for a company in the Edmonton area that's been paving for more than 40 years.

Sekyer's foot beside a bare patch in the asphalt. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

"I could see automatically that something was wrong with it," said Stone. His company's price to fix the driveway would add up to nearly $18,000.

"That was just to get it to the proper thickness that he required," added Stone. "It looks like the contractor only put about half the amount of material that was needed on there."

Sekyer said he's not pleased to learn that fixing his driveway could costs thousands more than he has already spent.

Sekyer's invoice from Edmonton Asphalt Services. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

"I'm now in this mess which could cost me between $16,000 and $17,000 extra on top of the $24,000 I've already paid."

'Nothing but radio silence'

Over didn't respond to an interview request from CBC News.

But Sekyer said he has been in touch with Over several times, on the phone and by text message.

Sekyer said he suggested to Over that he would get another company to come in and fix the driveway. The homeowner said he would pay for the labour if Edmonton Asphalt Services paid for the extra asphalt needed.

Over wouldn't agree to that, Sekyer said. But he said Over was willing to meet an independent contractor to discuss what was wrong with the work he had done.

"He stood us up for the meeting," Sekyer said. "Then over the weekend I sent him a couple of texts, phoned multiple times and [have] just been getting nothing but radio silence.

"I think I phoned him on Friday going on three, four ... seven times."

Tips from Service Alberta

Service Alberta's consumer investigations unit has not received any complaints about Edmonton Asphalt Services, Ryan Over or any other driveway-paving company in 2017, a spokesperson told CBC News.

Service Alberta offers consumers tips to consider before hiring a prepaid contractor.

On its website, it says to get a written estimate outlining a complete description of the work that will be done, the type and quality of materials that will be used, and the project's start and completion dates.

Service Alberta also warns consumers to check contractors' references.

It says the best way to find a reputable contractor is by talking to satisfied customers. And finally, it warns that verbal contracts are hard to prove. Consumers should always insist on a written contract to back up their claim if anything goes wrong.