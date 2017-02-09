Edmonton police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a man last May in their holding cells, and a manslaughter charge has now been laid against a former cellmate.

Darcy Whitehead, 47, was arrested on May 19, 2016, for theft under $5,000 and two bail breaches. He was locked in a holding cell at 12:36 a.m. at downtown police headquarters.

Ninety minutes later, Daryl Saunter, 40 was placed in the same cell. Though Saunter had been searched, he later retrieved a small quantity of concealed drugs and shared some with Whitehead, police say.

At 3 a.m., guards went to take Whitehead for a bail hearing and found him on the floor in "medical distress."

He was taken to hospital and died hours later.

An autopsy found that Whitehead died of a fentanyl overdose and alcohol toxicity, and police immediately launched a homicide investigation.

​On Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team cleared police officers of any wrongdoing in Whitehead's death.

Saunter was arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking a controlled substance.

Of the 343 fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta last year, only one other case has resulted in a manslaughter charge, said Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison.

In October 2016, 25-year-old Jordan Yarmey was charged with manslaughter in relation to the fentanyl overdose death of Szymon Kalich.

Helen Yarmey said in October her son doesn't believe he should be held responsible for the death.

Edmonton police said they charged Yarmey with manslaughter after an "extensive investigation."