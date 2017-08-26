The father of an infant boy killed in a southwest Edmonton arson fire Tuesday claims he was arrested for the crime Friday evening.

"I've been charged on arson and I've been let out on bond and the court date will be next week," Cordell Brown told CBC News, after pictures of him in handcuffs appeared on social media Friday.

"I'll deal with it one day at a time and deal with the lawyers and hopefully solve this," he said.

But an Edmonton police source refuted that Brown had been charged, saying "he was dealt with in an unrelated incident."

Infant's death deemed homicide

Brown recalled standing outside his burning home early Tuesday, screaming for his wife and son as firefighters tried to rescue them.

"I was hysterical," Brown said, adding that he has been heavily medicated for depression and anxiety since the fire.

His five-month-old son, Hunter, died of smoke inhalation that day. Police have deemed his death a homicide.

Brown's wife, Angie Tang, remains in intensive care at Edmonton's Misericordia Hospital.

Brown said he has been under investigation since and claims police are treating him as the prime suspect.

"I think their exact words were that they're doing their best to solve this and they're doing their best to comfort me in my time of loss," Brown said.

"They have to investigate all persons of interest but unfortunately they have to deal with me first."

'Confrontational and upset'

Brown said his wife is intubated in hospital, but can communicate by writing notes.

When he first visited her, Brown said he felt "confrontational and upset."

"I said, 'Oh my God, when you heard the alarms, when you heard me screaming, why didn't you leave the house?' " he said.

"She told me she heard me screaming, she heard the smoke alarms, and when she opened the bedroom door there was so much fire and smoke she closed it and hid in the master closet," he said.

"She held Hunter in her arms thinking that the fire department would rescue her."

Hunter Brown, five months old, died after being rescued from a burning house in Edmonton Tuesday. (Judith Lam Tang)

Brown said he has since been banned from the Misericordia Hospital, a claim the hospital disputes.

"He's welcome to visit with his spouse at any time on the ICU," said spokesperson Jacqueline Janelle.

"Mr. Brown is in challenging times right now and we have a tremendous amount of sympathy."

Brown has had a number of conversations with hospital security, Janelle said, adding that he has been asked not to visit other units in the hospital.

"It might disrupt our staff and the care and safety of our patients," Janelle said.

"We are doing our utmost to support Mr. Brown while also respecting the health and well-being of everyone at the hospital."

She added it was unusual to give hospital visitors such specific instructions, but would not confirm whether any specific incident triggered the warning to Brown.

When asked about the hospital's statements, Brown maintained he had been escorted from the property Thursday after visiting his wife.

"I've lost my house and I've lost my son and I've almost lost my wife and I'd prefer that people not be this difficult," Brown said.

"My whole life is falling apart so there's not too much more that people can take away, so this is one of the last things that people can take."

'Somebody knows something'

Brown is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the arsonist who killed his son. Police have not made any arrests in relation to the fire.

"Somebody knows something, somebody's seen something, somebody knows somebody," Brown said.

"You can't murder a baby, start a fire and not at least tell one person."

Brown said he's desperate for answers and hopes to leverage his public exposure to get them.

"Even though my son's dead and my wife is almost dead, people won't remember this after two or three days," Brown said.

"I really want this person or persons caught."

The fire-damaged two-storey house on Ambleside Crescent, surrounded Wedneday by a protective fence. (CBC)