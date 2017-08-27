Edmonton police have charged a man and a woman in connection with a house fire that killed an infant.

Police said they believe the house fire at 1040 Armitage Crescent was started when outdoor patio furniture was deliberately set on fire on the porch of the home.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, and Jessica Tammerand, 18, were arrested Friday without incident.

Woycenko is charged with second-degree murder, arson and mischief under $5,000. Tammerand is charged with arson and mischief under $5,000.

Cordell Brown, the father of the five-month-old boy, said Friday he had been arrested and charged with arson. Edmonton police said Brown was arrested Friday on an "unrelated matter."

He was also arrested Saturday under the Mental Health Act but was not charged.

Problems between Brown, suspect: tenant

Kyle Whitford, who lived in the home for two and a half years, said Woycenko and Tammerand lived in the house with Brown and him.

Edmonton police continue to investigate the arson. (Nola Keeler/CBC)

He said Brown and Woycenko had issues in the past. "There were some problems between Cordell and that guy [Woycenko]," Whitford told CBC News Saturday night. He said after a while, Brown kicked Woycenko out.

He also said Brown and Woycenko had spoken in the days leading up to the arson. Whitford said Cordell had suggested to him that Woycenko could have been involved, suggesting it could have been a prank that got out of control.

In brief interactions with both Woycenko and Tammerand, Whitford said he can't believe either of them would be involved in the fire.

"I don't know why he would do something like this," he said. "It didn't strike me that he [Woycenko] would do something like this.

"It's affected all of us."

Detectives continue to investigate the arson.