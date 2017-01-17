A Spruce Grove mother of two children with severe disabilities says school officials are failing to protect her son and daughter from ongoing bullying by their classmates.

Tracy Knudson said her nine-year-old son Kameron, who attends Brookwood School, was punched in the face repeatedly last month while riding the bus.

It left him with bruises and broken glasses, said Knudson. But it was the response from the school that concerned her most.

Knudson, a teacher, said there was no apology or compensation to replace the $300 lenses her son needs. She said the incident was caught on video but school officials won't let her see it.

"It's awful," said Knudson. "I don't understand how kids can be so cruel. But also that adults in the school system can be so careless."

In an incident last May, Knudson said her 11-year-old daughter Bridget, who attends Greystone Centennial Middle School, was humiliated by a group of older girls.

She said the girls cornered her daughter in the schoolyard, dragged her from boy to boy, and asked, "Would you go out with Bridget?'" The girls then forced Bridget to swear and say "That feels good" while sitting on a pile of rocks and wood chips shaped into a penis, her mom said.

Knudson said she only found out about Bridget's bullying at the end of the day when she picked up her daughter at school, only to watch her burst into tears and begin hyperventilating.

She said despite frequent follow-up with school officials, the bullying continues. Last month her daughter was threatened with a pocket knife, and last week one of the same girls from the schoolyard incident verbally harassed her again, Knudson said.

Both children have Tourette Syndrome and other special needs, making them even more vulnerable, the mother explained. Even worse — her daughter now asks, 'Mom, am I retarded?" and her son fears riding the bus.

Knudson said she was forced to give up her job to drive Bridget to and from school, in order for her daughter to get the constant supervision she needs. But even that's not enough.

"I feel like I'm putting my kids at risk, sending them out the door," said Knudson. "How would they feel if it were their child? How far does it have to go before somebody does something?"

She noted that under the School Act, schools must provide safe and caring environments for all children. But she asked: "Who is holding these schools accountable for following the terms of the School Act?"

Resolve issues with staff: board

In a statement, Parkland School Division said the incidents involving Knudson's children have been investigated. But the school division "will not disclose details of disciplinary actions of students to other parents," due to privacy reasons under the School Act.

"We embrace open and honest communication with our parents, which has happened at both schools Mrs. Knudson's children attend, and can assure you that a wide network of supports and services have been made available," the board said, adding parents are encouraged to work with school staff to resolve any issues.

Lindsay Harvey, press secretary to Education Minister David Eggen, said the School Act requires boards to implement a policy that includes a code of conduct to address bullying. A dispute resolution process is available if parents have not been able to resolve the situation at the school or board level, she added.

"Minister Eggen is concerned with this matter and his staff will be reaching out to the family directly," Harvey said in an emailed statement.

Follow Andrea Huncar on Twitter @andreahuncar. You can also contact her via email.






