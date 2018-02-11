A former Edmonton archbishop, beloved by Alberta's Catholic community, has died.

Joseph MacNeil, Archbishop emeritus of Edmonton, died Sunday at the Grey Nuns hospital after suffering a stroke.

He was 93.

The Nova Scotia native came to Edmonton when he was appointed as the city's archbishop in 1973, according to a statement from Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton.

In 1984, he was instrumental in arranging the visit of Pope John Paul II to Edmonton, the only papal visit in the city's history.

He served for 26 years, retiring in 1999. But even after his retirement, he continued to serve the church, from presiding over congregations to charity work.

"Alberta's Catholic community has lost a beloved pastor, collaborator and friend," reads a statement from the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese says MacNeil helped build bridges between various faith communities in Edmonton and encouraged social justice efforts through the church.

Most Rev. Joseph MacNeil, beloved Archbishop Emeritus of Edmonton, has passed at age 93. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Funeral details TBA. https://t.co/NQXqpTJ3Xj pic.twitter.com/hdlJyiNceY — @archedmonton

In 2003, a new elementary and junior high school in southwest Edmonton was named Archbishop Joseph MacNeil Catholic School.

The building, and its students, brought MacNeil a great sense of accomplishment.

"In all his time in Alberta, he said one of the biggest thrills was having a school named after him," the Edmonton Catholic Archdiocese website says. "He had a gift for connecting with young people, and loved to visit the students at 'his school' in southwest Edmonton."

Funeral details have not yet been announced.