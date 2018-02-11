Edmonton Archbishop Emeritus Joseph MacNeil died Sunday at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke.

The Nova Scotia native came to Edmonton when he was appointed Archbishop in 1973, according to the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton website. He served as Archbishop for 26 years, retiring in 1999.

"Alberta's Catholic community has lost a beloved pastor, collaborator and friend," the organization's website reads.

It says MacNeil helped build bridges between various faith communities in Edmonton and encouraged social justice efforts through the church.

A Catholic school in southwest Edmonton was named after the retired Archbishop.

"In all his time in Alberta, he said one of the biggest thrills was having a school named after him," the Edmonton Catholic Archdiocese website says. "He had a gift for connecting with young people, and loved to visit the students at "his school" in southwest Edmonton."

Information about the funeral is not yet available.