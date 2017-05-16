While decorating her home for Christmas last December, Kay Fuchs fell and partially crushed a vertebrae in her back.

Three months later, she was back in the water at the Kinsmen Sports Centre with her synchronized swimming group.

On June 2, Fuchs will celebrate her 89th birthday.

"It's sore but you keep moving and it gets better," Fuchs said of the pain in her lower back. "When I'm in the pool, after the warm up, I have no more pain."

Kay Fuchs, 88 and Barbara Dorosh, 85 go through their synchronized swimming routine at the Kinsmen pool. (CBC)

She's been involved in synchronized swimming for 25 years.

"You're using strength," said Fuchs of what she likes about the sport. "You use your brain, you have to count."

She looks forward to the twice-a-week practice sessions and says it helps to get her out of bed.

"It's fun," said Fuchs. That fun and camaraderie is also what enticed Lynda Colgan to join the group 15 years ago.

"I did lane swimming which was really boring after a while," said Colgan, president of the Edmonton Aquadettes Masters synchro team.

"I was terrified at the beginning," admitted Colgan. "Especially the idea of being upside down."

She enjoys the exercise, not only for her body, but also for her mind.

"We have to know the music, we have to know our counts to the music and we have to know where we are in the pattern when you're swimming with a group," said Colgan.

There are only nine members in this masters swim group and they'd like more people to join, she added.

Kay Fuchs, who will be 89 years old on June 2nd, is the oldest member of the Edmonton Aquadettes Masters Synchro. (CBC)

People shouldn't be put off by the idea that they will have to hold their breath for minutes at a time. That's something only required of swimmers at the Olympic level, she said.

"If you're not afraid of deep water, you can do synchro," said Colgan.

She believes the most difficult move to learn is sculling—the term used to describe the sweeping arm motion used by synchronized swimmers to help them stay afloat.

Only the younger four members compete, with the older women considered recreational members, said Marjorie Anderson, who has coached the team for the past six years.

Hearing and memory can be a problem for the older swimmers, added Anderson.

To accommodate them, she chooses music with a strong beat and uses a microphone to lead them through the routine.

Coach Marjorie Anderson uses a microphone to lead her two oldest synchro team members through their routine. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

She praises the dedication of the group, saying they only ever miss a practice if they're ill, or away on a holiday.

The team will compete at the Masters Provincials in Red Deer May 27-28 in the 64-plus age group.

Last year they won first prize.

"There was nobody else in our age group," said Colgan with a chuckle.

"Synchro is a sport for life," she said. "If you're still doing it when you're getting close to 90, I guess that proves that it's true."