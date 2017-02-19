Edmonton Emergency Relief Services Society has opened its services to residents of a Callingwood apartment who were displaced by fire — including a couple displaced by the Fort McMurray fire just months ago.

On Thursday, fire crews were called to 7611 172nd St., where flames displaced 46 residents in the apartment building.

Firefighters contained the blaze two hours later, but not before rescuing a few tenants, including one woman who jumped from a fourth-floor balcony to the third floor.

That woman, according to EERSS, contacted the emergency service saying her husband had been in Fort McMurray during the fire.

Firefighters battled a fire at Westridge Estates in Callingwood Thursday morning. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

"It's a very heart-touching, sad scenario in which they've been evacuated twice in the last 12 months," EERS spokesperson Nicole Geoffroy told CBC News Sunday.

"Once again now, they've lost everything."

Geoffroy said the family came by their location today to pick up any essentials they might need. "They are here today to try to get everything that they possibly could," she said. "They spent yesterday in their vehicle trying to find accommodations."

One thing EERSS doesn't help with is accommodations. Geoffroy said the family has been contacted by Boardwalk Rental Communities, the owner of the building that caught fire, for alternate accommodations.

EERSS spokesperson Nicole Geoffroy said they are helping one family displaced by both this fire and the Fort McMurray fire. (Radio-Canada)

Geoffroy said she hopes the services the EERSS does offer will suffice until they find alternate accommodations. "We are here today to be able to offer any of the essential needs to get them through over the long weekend," she said.

"Hopefully with what we can offer here it'll ease their mind until then."