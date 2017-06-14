Friends and supporters of Amber Athwal's family have planned a fundraiser for Wednesday night in south Edmonton.

The five-year-old Edmonton girl was left brain damaged when she stopped breathing after dental surgery on Sept. 7, 2016.

Now the little girl, who used to love to dance, is in a wheelchair and requires round-the-clock care.

Nigel Logan read the news stories about what happened to Amber and decided to help organize "Hearts for Amber."

Logan got involved with the family while working for their local MLA, Edmonton-Mill Creek's Denise Woollard. He hopes to raise enough money to pay for a new vehicle that can carry Amber's wheelchair, and to help with other expenses such as medications and therapy.

"It's quite expensive," he said. "And unfortunately, because of the level of care they're having to give, neither parent has been able to work since the incident."

Community support helping family cope

The community support means a lot to the family, said Amber's father.

"It fills us with a positivity, that people are with us and we don't need to worry about the finances and all that," Ramandeep Singh said. "We can keep our focus on Amber, on her needs and on her recovery, her development."

Singh said his daughter's condition has improved over the last few months, but she still needs to be fed by her parents and is unable to stand or walk.

Her speech is limited to four to six words, he said.

Her three-year-old sister, Enahat, is also worried about how Amber is doing and asks several times a day if she can play with her.

Logan said the theme of Wednesday's fundraiser is "life goes on."

"It is a sad and tragic situation that affected Amber but life goes on and you can't stay sad," he said. "You kind of have to work through it."

Family's tragedy strikes chord with strangers

He said the family's situation has tugged at the hearts of Edmontonians, and people have been generous with their time and donations for the fundraiser.

"People see their own child in this," he said.

The fundraiser will be held at Maharaja Banquet Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.