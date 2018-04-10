Mean Tweets: Edmonton AM edition

If you've sent mean tweets to CBC Radio host Mark Connolly and the morning crew, congratulations — your cruel handiwork earned some air time.

Internet trolls and Edmonton AM's staunchest critics had their voices heard during Tuesday's show.

Connolly and his (much maligned) sidekick Garrette McGowan read mean tweets about themselves.

Listeners were keen to get their digs in. Here are some of the most scathing submissions:

"My hatred of Mark Connolly and Garrette McGowan burns hotter than all the suns in the galaxy and is only eclipsed by my desire to one day be rewarded for listening to the show by hearing security forcibly remove them from the premises while wearing live mics."

"Mark Connolly is a mumbling, stumbling, rambling fool, however he is slightly better than that sidekick who seems to be there for no other reason than the food."​

"I'm really only listening to the show today because I heard I could win tickets to Theatresports, otherwise I use the show as my alarm clock. I have to get out of bed really quickly to turn it off."​

Connolly and the crew were inspired to host the self-deprecating segment in anticipation of a Wednesday night show at the Citadel Theatre, during which Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will read mean tweets about himself in front a large audience.

The show is in benefit of a comedy live special hosted by local improv troupe Rapid Fire Theatre.