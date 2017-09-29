A morning show at night never sounded so good.

Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly and the crew took over Remedy Cafe in Terwillegar on Wednesday night for a special evening edition of the show.

Dozens of listeners and coffee lovers dropped by some for some live music from Andrea House, complimentary chai lattes and lots of friendly conversation.

The highlights from the night were broadcast on Edmonton AM on Friday morning.

It's time for Mark About Town! Stop by @Remedycafe in Terwillegar. Free chai, live music and great conversation! #yeg pic.twitter.com/vjj7erbplH — @MyCBCYEG