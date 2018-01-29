Lace up your skates for a morning of winter adventure with Edmonton AM at Victoria Park Pavilion.

In celebration of the season, the CBC's local radio morning show will leave the studio behind Friday for a morning of only-in-Edmonton fun to broadcast live from the river valley landmark.

Garrette McGowan donned a spandex suit during last year's edition of Mark About Town at the Oval. (CBC Edmonton)

The morning crew will be live on location all morning, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m, for the latest edition of Mark About Town.

Host Mark Connolly will test his mettle on the ice against some of the best speed skaters in the city, and Andrew Ference will be there to talk about his recent foray into the sport.

The Nook Cafe will be providing free coffee and baked treats all morning, and there will be snowshoe rentals available for early morning adventurers keen to hit the trails.

Come join the fun at the Victoria Park Pavilion, Friday, Feb. 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

