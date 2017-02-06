On an icy Edmonton morning, nothing can ease the winter doldrums quite like lacing up your skates for a spin around the Victoria Park Oval.

In celebration of the season, CBC morning show Edmonton AM will be hitting the ice this Friday.

For the latest edition of Mark About Town, host Mark Connolly and the crew will be celebrating all that winter has to offer.

The entire team will be broadcasting live all morning from the oval at Victoria Park.

The oval will be open bright and early, so take a break from the morning commute and go for an early-morning skate instead.

There will be warm-up coffee and treats courtesy of The Wired Cup.

River Valley Programs will be joining us in the morning with some snowshoes. So if you've never tried them, come on down and explore the river valley.

We also have special CBC Edmonton tuques for everyone who comes by — the perfect swag to keep your ears toasty warm as you listen to the live broadcast.