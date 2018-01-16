What does it take to start a small business in Edmonton?

CBC Radio morning show Edmonton AM will be exploring this question with some of the city's leading entrepreneurs during a special edition of Mark About Town ... at night.

The morning show has partnered with the Leder School of Business at The King's University to host "Risk-Takers and Money-Makers; Edmonton Entrepreneurs," a panel moderated by Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly.

During the event on Jan. 18, a few of Edmonton's notable entrepreneurs will share their personal journeys to success, and provide advice for budding businesses. The event will be taped for the morning show.

Jordan Jolicoeur, CEO of Carvel Electric, Nicolette Leonardis, co-founder of Visio Media, and Justine Barber, co-founder of footwear business Poppy Barley will be leading the conversation.

Startup Edmonton will talk about the support it offers to local entrepreneurs. Margot Ross-Graham, Edmonton AM's workplace columnist, will discuss what it takes for local businesses to thrive.

Join us at Yellowhead Brewery at 10229 105th St. to talk business, or listen in to Edmonton AM the following week for a broadcast of the night's best conversations.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the conversation starts at 6:30. Register for the event online at the following link.

Complimentary appetizers will be served. A cash bar will be available.

