When it comes to sandwiches, Edmonton's got a plethora of places to enjoy. On Monday, Edmonton AM asked its listeners to share their favourites, and tell us what makes them so special.
Here are some of your top picks:
- "Recently enjoyed the Chief Beef ... it was absolutely delicious and I will be ordering it again." - Marcus Reed
- "Any sandwich served at Farrow is excellent. Overall the best sandwich shop in the city hands down." - Kyle Rossiter
- "The Big Red One from The Local Omnivore. House smoked corned beef, malted honey mustard, Russian rye bread. I always get a fried egg added onto it. Delicious!!!" - Stephanie Lane
- "Big Bird Sammie- It's like a delicious turkey dinner but better. I order it cold instead of warm though." - Katie Robertson
- "I'm down with anything the Local Omnivore puts between two slices of bread. Not to be missed. Mark and Ryan have taken sandwich making to a new level." - Greg Lane
- "Po'Boy sandwiches. I'm a fan of the Philly Cheese Steak but they're all amazing." - Lars Callieou
- "Seriously, the prime rib sandwich at @RogersPlace is the best in Edmonton. It's = to the smoked meat sandwich at @BellCentre." - Brad Thistle
- "Does an arepa count as a sandwich? @AvilaArepa on Whyte ave- the chorizo and cheddar is delicious!" - Phil Wilson
- "Has to be the pork belly sandwich from @driftfoodtruck Crispy pork belly with Asian flavours. Just brilliant." - Scott Kusalik
- "Fresh, customizable, filling, non-pretentious, & affordable. Just what you'd want a sandwich to be." - @Dani_NFLfan
- "@careit_deli makes a bunch of great sandwiches. The turkey extra spicy is my fave." - @EdmCapter
- "No contest. It's the @ItalianCentre Italian sandwich with genoa salami, mortadella and capicola with roasted red pepper spread, hot or mild!" - @DinicolaNicola
- "While it's technically a wrap, the vegan BLT from the Sailin' On food truck is amazing." - Jill Roberts
Also on the list:
If you're in Fort Saskatchewan ...
- "Gloria's Soup Spot has some of the best sandwiches I've ever tasted - if you're not sure what to order, ask Gloria!!" - Marcus Reed
Grab bag:
- "The best sandwich in Edmonton is a grill cheese made in my wafflemaker. Your wafflemaker may give similar results but I cant be sure." - TJ McKinnon
- "Mom's sandwiches!! 😇 #BestintheWest" - Tymofiy Hawrysh
Did we miss your favourite?
- Help us improve our list - share your thoughts on Facebook