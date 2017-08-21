When it comes to sandwiches, Edmonton's got a plethora of places to enjoy. On Monday, Edmonton AM asked its listeners to share their favourites, and tell us what makes them so special.

Here are some of your top picks:

Farrow Sandwiches:

"Recently enjoyed the Chief Beef ... it was absolutely delicious and I will be ordering it again." - Marcus Reed

"Any sandwich served at Farrow is excellent. Overall the best sandwich shop in the city hands down." - Kyle Rossiter

Local Omnivore:

"The Big Red One from The Local Omnivore. House smoked corned beef, malted honey mustard, Russian rye bread. I always get a fried egg added onto it. Delicious!!!" - Stephanie Lane

"Big Bird Sammie- It's like a delicious turkey dinner but better. I order it cold instead of warm though." - Katie Robertson

"I'm down with anything the Local Omnivore puts between two slices of bread. Not to be missed. Mark and Ryan have taken sandwich making to a new level." - Greg Lane

Dadeo New Orleans Diner & Bar

"Po'Boy sandwiches. I'm a fan of the Philly Cheese Steak but they're all amazing." - Lars Callieou

Rogers Place

"Seriously, the prime rib sandwich at @RogersPlace is the best in Edmonton. It's = to the smoked meat sandwich at @BellCentre." - Brad Thistle

Avila Arepa

"Does an arepa count as a sandwich? @AvilaArepa on Whyte ave- the chorizo and cheddar is delicious!" - Phil Wilson

Drift Food Truck

"Has to be the pork belly sandwich from @driftfoodtruck Crispy pork belly with Asian flavours. Just brilliant." - Scott Kusalik

FifeNDekel

"Fresh, customizable, filling, non-pretentious, & affordable. Just what you'd want a sandwich to be." - @Dani_NFLfan

Careit Urban Deli

"@careit_deli makes a bunch of great sandwiches. The turkey extra spicy is my fave." - @EdmCapter

Italian Centre

"No contest. It's the @ItalianCentre Italian sandwich with genoa salami, mortadella and capicola with roasted red pepper spread, hot or mild!" - @DinicolaNicola

Sailin' On Food Truck

"While it's technically a wrap, the vegan BLT from the Sailin' On food truck is amazing." - Jill Roberts

Also on the list:

If you're in Fort Saskatchewan ...

"Gloria's Soup Spot has some of the best sandwiches I've ever tasted - if you're not sure what to order, ask Gloria!!" - Marcus Reed

Grab bag:

"The best sandwich in Edmonton is a grill cheese made in my wafflemaker. Your wafflemaker may give similar results but I cant be sure." - TJ McKinnon

"Mom's sandwiches!! 😇 #BestintheWest" - Tymofiy Hawrysh

