Edmontonians are being told to brace for another brutally chilly day in the city, as a record-breaking cold snap hits Alberta.

An extreme cold warning remains in effect for the Edmonton region, and almost every area of the province, on Boxing Day. A swath of Alberta communities — stretching from Fort Chipewyan in the north to Lethbridge in the south — are contending with brutally cold temperatures.

In Edmonton Tuesday morning, car and truck engines struggled to choke to life and local roads remained slick as temperatures hovered around -29 C

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -24 C in Edmonton on Tuesday, with an extreme windchill that will make it feel more like -40 C. It's a record-breaking day for the region, breaking a daily record set in Dec. 26, 2016 when temperatures dropped to -24.7 C.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall to a low of -27 C with a windchill of -36.

'Extreme cold puts everyone at risk'

Extreme cold temperatures are expected over most of central and northern Alberta today and tonight. Environment Canada expects frigid weather pattern will remain "entrenched" for the remainder of the week.

"Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia," reads an advisory from Enviroment Canada.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk."

Albertans braving the cold are being told to watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Temperatures on Christmas Day plummeted to -31 C, with windchill, prompting the city of Edmonton to open the Central LRT station as an emergency shelter for the city's homeless population.

Central LRT station can be used as an emergency shelter from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. when temperatures drop below -20 C with windchill, the city said in a press release on Thursday.

About 50 people per night sought shelter at heated LRT stations last winter, including Churchill Station. This winter, Churchill station will not be open overnight because of construction.

It's cold out there #yeg. Dress warm or just stay inside. No #BoxingDayDeal is worth getting frostbite or hypothermia for. #yegwx. pic.twitter.com/fnzw2INt6d — @soandcompany

Minus 25 hair. Or...my look in 30 years. It’s a cold cold. #yegwx #yeg pic.twitter.com/Bq0rFU580H — @portiaclarkcbc