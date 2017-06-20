Edmonton police have charged a former vice-president of the Alberta Motor Association with defrauding his employer of more than $8 million.

Jim Gladden surrendered himself to police on June 16 and has been charged with fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and five counts of use of a forged document.

The AMA alerted police in the fall of 2016 after it discovered a number of fraudulent invoices. An investigation found that more than $8 million had been stolen between March 2011 and June 2016.

Gladden, the AMA's former vice-president of information technology, has formally denied that he defrauded his employer. But in January he did not oppose a consent-order judgment brought against him by the AMA for more than $10.2 million, court documents show.

Gladden, 38, also did not oppose the seizure and sale of the assets he allegedly bought with the stolen funds.

Those assets include an office building Gladden bought in downtown Edmonton for $5 million.

The Edmonton resident spent money like a millionaire. His spending ranged from buying a 2016 Porsche to buying a new home in southwest Edmonton that cost an estimated $1.6 million. He also bought a vacation home in Arizona in March 2016 for $520,000 US.

While working as a vice-president at the AMA, Gladden made about $210,000 a year. He worked there for close to eight years, and was vice-president of information technology for 18 months.