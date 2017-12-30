Travellers at Edmonton International Airport expressed a mix of shock and relief Friday as passengers were either escaping the cold for tropical destinations or stepping into the arctic air after returning from Christmas vacations.

"That first breath is just killer," said Emma Caiger, who arrived in Edmonton from Toronto on Friday. "It's like sharp daggers."

Travellers — whether coming or going — should factor in an extra half hour of travel time during winter conditions, said airport spokesperson Traci Bednard.

"We're just asking people for patience," Bednard said. "In this weather, it's just like your own home or your own vehicle. Things just take a little bit longer."

Airport staff need the extra time to de-ice planes, she said. Outdoor crews can also be held up by equipment that won't start in the cold.

"We call our operations team our winter warriors," Bednard said.

Temperatures in and around Edmonton are forecast to hover between -25 C and -30 C until after New Year's Day.