The Snow Valley Aerial Park, a first of its kind in Canada, is set to open during the May long weekend in Edmonton.

Climbers and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages will finally get an opportunity to put on a harness and start exploring.

Set right next to the Snow Valley ski hill, it stands on part of the Rainbow Valley Campground.

"We have eight less tenting sites, and a tower," said Tim Dea, spokesperson for Snow Valley.

"We thought an outdoor activity for the summer would be a great addition," he said. "Get out, be active outdoors together with your family."

Safety gear is mandatory for climbers of all ages. (John Robertson/CBC)

The free-standing and self-contained aerial park was built by German-based company Kristall Turm.

"This is our flagship product, this is our best product," said Jean-Phillipe Tondreau, chief operating officer of Kristall Turm North America.

"This structure is about 50 feet high, at the top level, so it could create some mental challenges for some people."

The aerial park is designed with over 100 different elements or games. Each one is rated with colours like a ski hill, with different levels of challenges.

The easiest challenges are on the bottom level and the most difficult are at the top. And they're not for those who don't like heights.

The massive structure can be viewed from Whitemud Drive. (John Robertson/CBC)

Safety is a priority for climbers, who are provided with a harness that uses a patented "Clic-It" lock system.

There are two attachments and one can only be removed if the other is securely fastened.

There are no age limits for users, but there are height requirements to ensure that participants can reach and attach their own safety lines.

The structure also contains some elements designed specifically for Edmonton.

There are skis and snowboards for some of the crossings, as well as a chair lift, if you need a break.

There's even a coal mining cart from when there was coal mining in the river valley. And the camper trailer high up in the structure is right at home in the Rainbow Valley Campground.

The Snow Valley Aerial Park opens to the public on May 20.