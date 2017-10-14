Edmontonians came out in droves to cast their ballots at the city's advance polling stations during the municipal election.

Over the past 10 days ending on Friday, 26,198 citizens cast early ballots, marking a 13 per cent increase over the 23,093 voters who came out to the early polls in 2013.

Approximately 12,000 voters turned out in the last three days of the advance voting period, the city said in a news release Friday night.

"Today's [Friday] turnout was the highest yet with 5,184 votes cast at the ward-based stations," said Iain MacLean, Edmonton's director of elections.

The total number of votes counted by the city included those from ward-based stations, senior accommodation facilities and post-secondary schools throughout the city.

The municipal election is on Monday Oct. 16.

To vote, Edmontonians have to present one piece of government-issued identification with their name and current address on it.