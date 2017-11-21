There's no truth to the saying that you can't teach old dogs new tricks, but there is lots of truth to the idea that old dogs are wonderful to adopt.

November is Adopt A Senior Pet month, and to mark it — so to speak — the Edmonton AM studio was visited by Lacey, a 12-year-old Shih-Tzu mix from the Edmonton Humane Society, as well as Jamey Blair, the society's manager of animal health and protection, and volunteer Sean Beech.

As Lacey bestowed kisses on her handlers, Blair told host Mark Connolly there are many advantages to adopting a senior pet, including that the animal is already house-trained and their behaviour is established.

Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly and Lacey, a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix. She was in the studio on Tuesday morning to mark International Adopt A Senior Pet month. (CBC)

"A dog like Lacey, she's already got her personality to her and you know what you're getting,' Blair said, "whereas with a young puppy or kitten, they may change as they grow older."

The Edmonton Humane Society defines a senior pet as anything over seven years old, though they may act much younger, depending on the breed.

Blair said most will have special needs, such as dental issues or dietary requirements. They arrive at the society in a number of ways, including being surrendered by owners who can no longer look after them.

We adopted our senior girl four years ago. I doubt our lives would have been as rich and wonderful without her. pic.twitter.com/kkaongpzch — @KHoganCooper

Blair said it usually does take longer for these animals to be placed in homes. The International Adopt A Senior Pet month is aimed at highlighting the advantages of bringing home an older dog and cats.

Beach had heard from many potential adoptees who are specifically looking for the calm nature of an older animal.

"Older dogs are absolutely wonderful," he said. "Lacey will sit in your lap and fall asleep. If you have a book, (you can) sit there for hours."

Lacey is one of the older dogs at the Edmonton Humane Society that is available for adoption. (CBC)

People interested in adopting pets should start by looking at the shelter's adoptable animals featured on the website, or head to Edmonton Humane Society, 13620 163rd St., and tour the pet gallery.

"Lacey still has lots of love to give and lots of life to keep going with," Blair said.

"People quite often think they might not get as much time with their older animal, which is sometimes true. But being able to offer them a home can be so rewarding for the animal and the family."

Jamey Blair, the Edmonton Humane Society's manager of ...., and Sean Beech, a shelter volunteer, visited the Edmonton AM studios on Tuesday with Lacey. (CBC)