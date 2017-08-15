A man who allegedly abducted a five-year-old girl on a residential street over the weekend has been charged, police say.

The little girl was riding her bicycle Saturday evening with her older brother when she was approached by a man she didn`t know.

The man allegedly took hold of the bike's handle bars and led her away from the area. The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. near 157th Street and 99th Avenue.

The girl's older brother ran to a nearby residence, police said, where he alerted a family member.

When family members took chase, the suspect fled the area.

The little girl was found minutes later, about one block away. She was safe and unharmed.

Police soon located a suspect and made an arrest.

"This young man followed his instincts and certainly did the right thing by running home and notifying family members immediately," said Det. Manuel Illner with the Edmonton police Child Protection Section.

"I encourage all parents to talk to their children about what to do in the event they are approached by a stranger."

Detectives from the child protection unit continue to investigate.

​Dusty Greg Chalifoux, 37, is charged with abducting a child under 14 years of age and breaching recognizance.