Edmonton man, 22, pleads guilty in death of two-month-old baby girl

A 22-year-old man, charged with murder in the death of a two-month-old girl almost two years ago, has pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

The baby was sent to hospital on July 27, 2016, and died less than two weeks later.

Brandon James Calahoo, 22, was arrested after the baby was taken to hospital and charged with aggravated assault.

The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder in January 2017, almost six months later, following the results of an autopsy.

Calahoo also faced one count of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal negligence causing death.

Edmonton police never made public the baby's death or Calahoo's charges until Thursday.

"The long timeline and the long delay there resulted in an anomaly where there was some accidental oversight and a press release wasn't issued," police spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said Thursday. "The press release fell through the cracks."

Calahoo is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29.