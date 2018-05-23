Edmonton babysitter charged with sexually assaulting 2 young children

An Edmonton man who frequently babysat two young children is facing nine criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting them.

Gerald Kenneth Steed, 50, was arrested May 18 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, ALERT said in a news release Wednesday.

"Steed can be described as a family friend of the victims and was frequently used to babysit," ALERT said.

The alleged offences date back "well over a year and the victims are believed to have been sexually assaulted on a number of occasions," ALERT said.

Information about the alleged offences was first brought forward to police in early May.

ICE is exploring the possibility of more victims in Edmonton.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.

Steed remains in custody. He has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and making child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

His next court appearance is set for June 12.