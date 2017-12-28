A 48-year-old man killed on Christmas Day has been identified as Eddie Eugene Melenka, according to court documents​.

An autopsy Thursday confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound.

Melenka's 22-year-old stepson, Stephan Hendrick Kody, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon, a family member told CBC News.

Eddie Eugene Melenka, 48, is Edmonton's 42nd homicide victim of 2017. (Janelle Kaycee/Facebook)

"On Christmas morning, our family was destroyed by a senseless act," Chantel Melenka, a niece of the victim, told CBC News Thursday.

"We would all like to remember him sitting by the fire at the lake telling us goofy stories ... The world lost a great soul."

Edmonton police responded to a call at an address near 73rd Avenue and 77th Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Inside, they found the Melenka's body.

The homicide is Edmonton's 42nd of the year.