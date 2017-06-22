Similar to Jordan Eberle's play over the last few seasons, Edmontonians' views on him being shipped from the Oilers to New York were polarizing.

The Oilers finally pulled the trigger on an Eberle trade Thursday, sending the former first round pick to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Ryan Strome.

The trade comes amid rumours of Eberle leaving town, which were swirling well before the league's expansion draft Wednesday.

The forward notched just two assists in 13 playoff games this year after posting his lowest points-per-game total of his career last season — all while carrying a $6-million cap hit.

Strome, meanwhile, carries a $2.5-million cap hit for next season. He scored 30 points last year for the Islanders, playing both centre and right wing.

Immediately after the trade, Oilers fans took to Twitter to express their happiness, relief, disdain and everything else in between.

Its been 11 years and we still don't have a #1 dman. We also no longer own Eberle/Hall.. how does this occur ? — @Dkelly94

I'm legitimately happy with the trade. Strome is a nice low-cost fill-in for Eberle. Gives cap space needed to sign Russell. Perfect! — @McOilers

I get moving Jordan Eberle, but I don't like the trade. Nothing but Ryan Strome? The years will tell all later. Atm, I think NYI big winner — @JeffreySelmonGQ

Thank goodness Edmonton got Eberle's $6m through his age 29 season off the books so they can keep paying Lucic $6m through his age 34 season — @loserpoints

'Can't just keep swapping players'

Helen Salmon said after Eberle's abysmal performance in the playoffs last year, he should have been shipped out sooner.

"I think maybe he should have been traded a while back," she said Thursday, adding the money saved by the Oilers means they could invest in other players.

But Brian Johnson, who said he liked Eberle's performance in the playoffs, thinks the Oilers sold low. "I don't think it was a good move to trade him," he said.

Brian Johnson said the Oilers shouldn't keep swapping players and build with what they have. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Johnson said the trade represents too quick of a turnover in the Oilers roster — especially on the heels of the Taylor Hall trade.

"You can't just keep swapping people constantly," he said. "Pretty soon, you've got to stick with what you got and build the team."

Salmon added that even without Eberle, the team still will make strides next season — especially with McDavid. "I think the potential is still there," she said. "I hate that the whole burden is on [McDavid], more or less, but we're here with him."