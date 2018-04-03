Skip to Main Content
Easter weekend rollover crashes kill 2 on northern Alberta highways

Alberta RCMP are investigating the deaths of two men in separate rollover crashes on the Easter weekend, one near St. Paul and the other near Hairy Hill.

RCMP in northeastern Alberta are investigating the deaths of two male drivers in separate rollover crashes on the Easter weekend.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, St. Paul RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover east of St. Paul on Highway 29.

All three male occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with various injuries. The driver later died in hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor but there was blowing snow and ice on the road at the time of the collision, police said Tuesday.

St. Paul is 195 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Just before noon on Saturday, Two Hills RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 45 near Hairy Hill.

A westbound vehicle had rolled into a ditch. The lone male occupant died a short time later in hospital, RCMP said Tuesday. The victim's name is not being released.

The road was icy and snow was blowing at the time of the collision, RCMP said.

Hairy Hill is 130 km northeast of Edmonton.

