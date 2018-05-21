East entrance to High Level Bridge to temporarily close for Victoria Day gun salute
The east entrance to the High Level Bridge will be closed Monday between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. during a ceremonial gun salute for Victoria Day.
Motorists can still access the bridge by using the west approach
Motorists will still be able to access the bridge using the west entrance (beside Constable Ezio Faraone Park).
Two Edmonton Transit Service bus routes — the 9 and the 52 — will be diverted as a result of this closure. Passengers on those routes can expect slightly longer travel times than normal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The 15-gun salute starts at noon and lasts for about five minutes.
Members of the public can watch the ceremony from a distance on the perimeter of the Legislature grounds and talk with soldiers afterward.