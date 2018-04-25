E. coli outbreak in Edmonton area linked to Hutterite colony's pork products

An E. coli outbreak in the Edmonton area that has resulted in the death of one person is linked to pork products sold by a central Alberta Hutterite colony, Alberta Health Services said Wednesday.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a food recall warning for certain pork products sold and distributed by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven between Feb. 19 and April 24.

The Pine Haven Hutterite colony is 12 kilometres southeast of Wetaskiwin.

The number of lab-confirmed cases of E. coli O157:H7 linked to the outbreak is now at 36, including 11 patients who have needed hospital care and one who died "likely due to infection with E. coli," AHS said in a news release.

An AHS investigation has found a common link between the lab-confirmed cases and certain raw and ready-to-eat pork products sold and distributed by the business.

Consumption of these products is associated with increased risk of illness, AHS said.

The health authority had previously warned that anyone who had eaten at a south Edmonton restaurant called Mama Nita's Binalot since March 15 should monitor themselves for symptoms of the infection. Several cases of E. coli infection had been linked to food served at the restaurant.

AHS and the CFIA are encouraging consumers to check if they have recalled products in their homes. Businesses should also verify whether they have any recalled products.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick if eaten.

Dr. Jasmine Hasselback, AHS medical officer of health for the Edmonton zone, is expected to provide more details to reporters Wednesday afternoon.