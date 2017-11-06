The man accused of killing high school sweethearts Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey on a northern Alberta reserve in 2016 has been sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 13 years.



Edward Devin Boyce Gladue, 20, entered a guilty plea to two charges of second-degree murder at the outset of his hearing Monday at the Peace River, Alta., courthouse.

According to an agreed statement of facts, on July 23, 2016, Gladue went to the Laboucan family trailer where the two teens lived. They were the only ones home.



Gladue shot Dylan Laboucan in the chest. He died of blood loss. Cory Grey was assaulted and asphyxiated before being shot in the back at close range, also dying of blood loss, the statement says.



Gladue then drove Grey's body to a remote location on the reserve, where it was found unclothed from the waist down two days later.

Gladue then returned for Laboucan's body and drove it to another remote location on the reserve, according to the statement.

'Senseless' and 'tragic'

The teens' families and friends filled the courtroom. Grey's mother, wearing a zip-up sweatshirt with a picture of her daughter on the back, remained in her seat as the graphic details were read aloud.

Laboucan's mother, her eyes filled with tears, walked out after hearing how her son and his girlfriend were killed.

Louis and Nina Grey, left, and Becky Thunder and Leo Laboucan hold up a picture of their slain children. Cory Grey and Dylan Laboucan were found shot to death in July 2016. A former classmate and neighbour has been sentenced for their murder. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Before the sentence was agreed upon, the Crown prosecutor read out three victim impact statements, highlighting the pain that has filled the families' homes following the slayings.

"There's very little I can say about the 'why,' " said Crown prosecutor Peter Hurich, calling the events "senseless" and "tragic."

"I'd just like to say my deepest apologies go to the families I hurt," Gladue told the court. "I don't know what brought me to that ... I'm just really, really sorry about what happened that day and I'll regret it for the rest of my life."

Gladue is prohibited from owning firearms for life, and is ordered to have no communication with the families of the victims.



"All I can say is that I hope with time and understanding that the loss will subside somewhat," Judge Sandra Hunt McDonald said. "These people will never be forgotten."

