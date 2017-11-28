A decision has been reserved in the the bail hearing of an American citizen accused of murdering Edmontonian Dwayne Demkiw, as the victim's parents urge authorities to expedite the trial set for 2019.

Jason Steadman, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the 2015 death of Demkiw — a father, limousine driver and dive instructor, who was 42 at the time.

Demkiw's parents, Angeline and Eugene, flew in from Saskatoon to listen to arguments made in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench for a decision expected Wednesday. Details can't be reported because of a publication ban.

Demkiw, a father of two young men aged 22 and 18, was first reported missing in May 2015.

It took another year before his remains were found in Innisfail, Alta., 180 kilometres south of Edmonton. The trial isn't scheduled to begin until January 2019.

'It's putting us into a dark cave. I need to move on.' - Angeline Demkiw

Last September, in the hopes of expediting the trial and the ending their ongoing "nightmare," the Demkiws and their supporters wrote to federal Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould.

They said that, of the 60 letters sent, only one elicited a response acknowledging receipt. Wilson-Raybould's ministry did not respond to CBC's request for comment on the case.

"It's not a justice system," said Demkiw's mother, following the hearing. "It's putting us into a dark cave. I need to move on."

Demkiw was last seen leaving work in the early morning of May 31, 2015.

His vehicle was discovered burning and abandoned in Calgary later that morning.

Police allege that Steadman attacked Demkiw with a machete. They say the motive may have been jealousy.

Demkiw's wallet was never found. That worries his parents, who say it contained identifying information that could lead back to them.

Convicted for fake pipe bombs

In court on Tuesday, the prisoner's box sat empty. Steadman, in dark-rimmed glasses, his hair carefully groomed, sat next to his lawyer taking notes.

It's not his first brush with the law.

Steadman spent time in a U.S. jail for placing fake pipe bombs in newspaper boxes, mailing powder-stuffed envelopes to the Seattle Times newspaper and threatening former employers.

Court documents show he has a history of alleged domestic abuse. He spent two and a half years living under the stolen identity of Robert Aubrey-Maxwell.

On Monday, the Demkiws recalled their desperate nine-month search for their son "every day until dark." Eugene covered ground in and around Edmonton, a painful reminder of frequent business trips with his son that would give them cherished time together.

In the Red Deer area, on the advice of a mentor and psychic, Angeline found herself up to her knees searching in septic tanks, muskeg and swamp, sometimes alone, or with her sisters.

Their son's body was found just a block away from one of those areas by a yellow Labrador retriever, his parents said.

"We knew he was in there," said Angeline, her hand frequently fluttering up to touch the jade pendant around her neck — a gift from her son on his last diving trip.

Back home in Saskatoon, videos of his underwater adventures play on a screen on his urn, placed in the picture window of the living room. Even now, they say, his pet Chihuahua, Mr. Wallie, curls up on their son's blanket for the entire day.

The couple expressed gratitude to all their supporters including family, victims' services, the Edmonton firefighters who searched the North Saskatchewan River, their church congregation and donors who raised money for a helicopter search.

A T-shirt made by friends of the Demkiws to support their ongoing search for justice in their son's death. (Supplied)

'We've lost our retirement'

Still, it's been costly for the Demkiws.

The time off work — Angeline's an electrolysist and Eugene's a car wash specialist — and frequent travel is adding up. Then there's the counselling and financial support for their son's youngest son. They figure it's all set them back more than $20,000.

The couple expressed frustration about a legal system that, they say, is set up to favour the accused rather than the family of the victim.

"We've lost our retirement," said Angeline. "We know now we'll have to keep working until we die."

Still, they believe it's all been worth it if they can prevent others from suffering as they have.

"I want him put behind bars forever," said Angeline.



