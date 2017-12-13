Four people from Cold Lake face a combined 72 firearm and drug charges as part of a larger investigation and crime reduction strategy in the community.

RCMP searched four homes and a number of vehicles last Thursday where they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and mushrooms, as well as 12 firearms, a crossbow, brass knuckles and cash.

Police also recovered stolen property including a motorcycle.

None of the arrests were related.

"Collaboration and partnerships lead to successful arrests," Staff Sgt. Jeremie Landry said in a news release. "Every seizure of drugs and firearms play a part in making our communities safer."

The accused ranging in age from 30 to 39 are scheduled to appear in Cold Lake provincial court Wednesday.