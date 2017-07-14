A house northwest of Edmonton has been identified as a "clandestine" drug lab and ordered unfit for human habitation by Alberta Health Services.

The order states the house has been deemed unfit after information and photographs provided by RCMP show it was used as a drug lab for suspected fentanyl production and processing.

"There is an investigation ongoing," said Cheryl Sheppard, spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service.

She confirmed the case is an EPS investigation in conjunction with the RCMP, but wouldn't provide further details.

"More information will be forthcoming in a few weeks," Sheppard said.

The AHS order dated July 7 applies to a house at 26023 Township Road 544 in the Northern Lights Estates.

The manufactured substance was likely tracked and involuntarily dispersed throughout the house, the order states.

A second order dated July 12 requires the homeowner hire a professional remediation company specializing in hazardous materials remediation to clean the house of the drug contamination.

"Cleaning of the house must be completed in such a manner that protects the general public and future occupants from fentanyl contamination during and after the clean up," the order states.