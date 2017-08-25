Edmonton police have charged a 33-year-old man with drug trafficking after a vehicle stop in west Edmonton last week.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 14, officers stopped a white 2013 Volkswagen Jetta near 64th Avenue and 172nd Street after seeing suspicious activity in the area, police said in a news release Friday.

After searching the car, police seized 1.8 kg of cocaine and 1 kg of buffing agent.

The street value of the drugs is $108,000, police said.

About five hours after the traffic stop, officers searched a nearby residence in the area of 172nd Street and 63rd Avenue and seized $14,800 in cash, police said.

The accused was arrested during the traffic stop and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.