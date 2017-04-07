Seventeen thousand dollars worth of drugs including heroin and crack cocaine were found on a 27-year-old man busted at his central Edmonton apartment Thursday, police say.

Police arrested the man as he returned home to 97th Avenue and 106th Street sometime after 2:30 pm.

The man was also carrying powder cocaine when he was arrested, police said.

Methamphetamine was also found in the home. In total, police seized $17,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 cash, police said in a press release Friday.

The landlord of the apartment called police to report suspicious activity in the suite, police said.

The accused is charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.