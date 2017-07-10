A 45-year-old man from Vegreville drowned Sunday while fishing in the North Saskatchewan River near the hamlet of Hairy Hill, Alta.

The man was swept downstream around 1 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife, fire departments from Two Hills, Hairy Hill, Willingdon and an RCMP helicopter searched along the river for several hours Sunday.

The man's body was found downstream in the river around 5 p.m., according to police.

There is no indication of foul play or criminal responsibility, RCMP said.

Police are not releasing the man's name.

Hairy Hill is about 125 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.