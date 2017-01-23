Members of the Alberta auto industry say a bill to protect consumers from unexpected repair charges should be dropped because it duplicates measures in the Fair Trading Act.

Representatives from auto dealerships and repair shops were unanimous Monday in telling MLAs on the Standing Committee on Families and Communities to ditch Bill 203, the Motor Vehicle Repair Pricing Protection for Consumers Amendment Act.

Edmonton-Meadlowlark MLA Jon Carson, who introduced the private member's bill, was criticized for drafting it without first consulting with the industry.

Denis Ducharme, president of the Motor Dealers Association of Alberta, said only 45 complaints resulted from the five million repairs done from June 2014 to June 2015. No charges were laid in any of those cases.

"The truth is this bill is a harsh solution in search of a non-existent problem," Ducharme told the committee.

"Many of the things the bill purports to do are already done under existing legislation and regulation."

Ducharme said the bill should be dropped and AMVIC should better educate customers about what their rights are under the existing Fair Trading Act.

Ducharme slammed the bill for being a cut-and-paste job from other provinces that don't have a body like AMVIC to protect customers.

Customer education ​

The bill would be impossible to enforce because of duplication with the Fair Trading Act, said Douglas Lagore, interim executive director of AMVIC.

Other people in the industry said reviews on websites like Yelp and Google are incentive enough for the industry to provide excellent customer service.

"As a franchise dealer, we've invested millions into our business," said Doug Airey, general manager of Western GMC Buick in Edmonton.

"Our dealership employs just over a hundred people. And the last thing I want to do is jeopardize their livelihood, their employment."

The Alberta Motor Association stood out by not suggesting Bill 203 should be dropped but instead offered a number of amendments to make the bill more workable.