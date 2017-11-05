Mike Broadley is no stranger to driving on ice and snow. It's his living.

For the past year Broadley has worked as a Zamboni driver at a city arena.

More tips from city police Plan your route ahead of time.

Check road conditions prior to highway travel

Keep headlights on at all times for visibility

Avoid sudden movements by anticipating stops, turns and lane changes

Be cautious on slippery bridge decks

Carry extra clothes, gear in case you have to wait on the side of the road

Before that, he worked as a heavy equipment operator on northern ice roads and spent time working in Banff clearing and hauling snow.

"I think as a Canadian it is kind of a right of passage to be good on these roads," he said. "We definitely have a lot of time to practise."

Mental shift

The first thing to do is make the mental shift from summer to winter driving, he said.

"Being prepared for the conditions is probably your first step out the door," says Broadley.

Think of winter driving is a group activity, he said.

"Everybody needs to go from A to B so we should all be doing it as safe as possible."

Watch the video for Broadley's top five tips on mastering winter driving in Edmonton.