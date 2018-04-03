Driver shot in north Edmonton crime spree in stable condition

A 38-year-old man shot in a violent road rage incident in north Edmonton last week has been upgraded to stable condition, Edmonton police say.

The man, described by police as an "innocent motorist," was admitted to hospital in life-threatening condition on the night of March 27.

The victim, who was not initially expected to survive, is no longer on life support, police said Tuesday.

At a news conference last week, Staff Sgt. Bill Clark told reporters that the homicide unit was handling the case due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

The driver was shot following a road rage incident involving one of two stolen vehicles at the intersection of Manning Drive and 153rd Avenue.

Footage from Edmonton's Air 1 shows the chase of two vehicles involved in a crime spree on March 27. 0:59 After the driver was shot, he lost control of his vehicle and veered into a ditch at Manning Drive and 18th Street.

The stolen vehicles were stopped in Gibbons by Edmonton police and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP using spike belts.

Investigators are still processing several charges against the five suspects in the case, police said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Police are expected to provide further details on the case later this week.

Police said the crime spree was related to drugs.