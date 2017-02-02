A man who got a $465 ticket for a cracked driver's licence last week now has someone questioning his version of events — another driver who says she was on the freeway that night.

Dave Balay was pulled over on Anthony Henday Dr. in Edmonton and eventually charged under the Alberta Highway Traffic Act for having a "mutilated" driver's licence.

A CBC story about his ticket was read by thousands of people across the country, and the Facebook video he posted has since been shared more than 700,000 times.

But Jordan Mazereeuw has come forward to say she saw what happened on the road that night.

"People were so quick to jump on and attack the response of Edmonton police," Mazereeuw said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "And to me, I was thoroughly impressed with how seriously they did take my call.

"I want people to realize that there was a completely different side of the story that was not being told."

Dave Balay's $465 ticket for having a cracked driver's licence. (Dave Balay)

Mazereeuw said she followed a Honda Accord on the highway that night after she saw the driver veer dangerously into oncoming traffic on Highway 44.

Concerned the driver was impaired, she called the police.

"I noticed a pretty erratic driver swerving in and out of lanes," said Mazereeuw, who has since shared her account of the incident in a public Facebook post.

"At that point, I decided to call it in. Because right after that, he actually pulled into oncoming traffic and I had to honk my horn at him to get him to correct into the other lane."

Mazereeuw followed the car for more than 30 kilometres and began flashing her hazard lights to try to attract the attention of the police helicopter.

During that time, Mazereeuw said, the erratic driving continued. At one point, she said, the car veered across three lanes, barely missing a police barricade and an oncoming vehicle.

'I just saw a very unsafe driver'

"I witnessed some pretty erratic driving, difficulty with maintaining speeds, and at least three potential accidents," she said.

"I just saw a very unsafe driver. I didn't feel safe. And at no point did he even notice that there was a person driving for over 10 kilometres with their hazards on behind him."

Balay said police eventually pulled over his car on the Anthony Henday. He was surrounded by four police cruisers, with the helicopter overhead.

Mazereeuw's account appears, at least in part, to be backed by Edmonton police, who released a statement last week suggesting the officer on the scene gave Balay a break.

According to the police statement, the officer had grounds to lay a careless driving charge, which carries a fine of $543 and six demerit points.

But because Balay was co-operative, he was instead given a $465 ticket for a cracked driver's licence.

Asked about Mazereeuw's version of events, Balay said he stands by his story.

He called the police statement "absurd," and suggested that Mazereeuw must have confused him with another driver.

"If it was that bad of driving, why would they have let me go?" he asked. "I don't remember going shoulder to shoulder or driving into an oncoming lane. Nor do I remember anyone honking at me.

"The person that she described driving sounds horrible, and sounds like a menace that should not have been on the road at all."