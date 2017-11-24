One driver died and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday near Alberta Beach.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 633 and Range Road 25 just before 8 a.m., RCMP said in a news release. The location is about six kilometres southeast of Alberta Beach.

The 39-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was declared dead.

A 35-year-old female passenger in the same vehicle was taken to an Edmonton-area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to an Edmonton hospital. She was alone in her vehicle, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A collision analyst attended the scene.